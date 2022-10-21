News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man threw brick at car after 'entirely delusional' belief about affair

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM October 21, 2022
Stephen Pryce will be sentenced at a later date. - Credit: Phil Morley

A 30-year-old Suffolk man who threw a brick at a car after an argument where he accused his partner of having a relationship with a friend has had his sentencing hearing adjourned.

Stephen Pryce lost his temper after his partner was driven away in her friend’s car and picked up a brick and threw it at the car but it didn’t make contact with the vehicle, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Pryce, of Peasecroft Road, Ixworth, admitted using threatening behaviour on July 1 this year and being in breach of a suspended sentence order.

Stephen Rose for Pryce said his client had formed an “entirety delusional” belief that his partner was having a relationship with her friend because he hadn’t taken his medication for mental health issues.

Mr Rose said that since his last court appearance Pryce had made considerable inroads into his alcohol use.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case for an updated pre-sentence report to be obtained on Pryce and allowed his bail to continue. 

