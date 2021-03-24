Pair deny serious assault and affray following disturbance near pub

Published: 7:30 AM March 24, 2021

Two men have denied serious assault and affray charges relating to an alleged incident near a pub in West Mersea.

James Goldring, 31, and Jack Goldring, 27, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday, March 23.

During a short hearing, both men entered not guilty pleas to two charges.

They are jointly charged with affray and causing grievous bodily harm to Darren Devries with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The charges relate to an alleged incident near The Fox Inn on East Road, West Mersea, on the afternoon of November 2, 2019.

James Goldring and Jack Goldring, of East Road, East Mersea, are set to stand trial next April.

Judge Martyn Levett set a date for a five-day trial to begin during the fortnight commencing April 4, 2022.

Both men were released on unconditional bail.

