Man who downloaded indecent child images breached suspended jail sentence

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:30 PM December 7, 2021
Ipswich crown court with road sign

Jack Lune appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A sentencing hearing for a 22-year-old Suffolk man who downloaded indecent images of children less than two years after being given a suspended prison sentence for a similar offence has been adjourned until next week.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (December 7) was Jack Lune, of Meadow Way, Barrow.

At an earlier hearing he admitted three offences of making indecent images of children between January 1 and August 10 this year.

On Tuesday he also admitted breaching a 26-week prison sentence suspended for two years which was imposed by magistrates in September 2019 for making indecent images of children.

Lune was due to have been sentenced on Tuesday (December 7) for the latest offences and the breach of the suspended sentence but Judge David Pugh adjourned the hearing until next Wednesday (December 15) to allow the probation service to prepare a report on his response to supervision during his suspended sentence.

Judge Pugh also asked for enquiries to be made into whether Lune had breached the terms of a sexual harm prevention order.


Ipswich Crown Court
