Man jailed for life after murdering girlfriend he met on dating app

A man has been sentenced to life for the murder of Ashley Wadsworth - Credit: Essex Police/Supplied by the family

A man has been jailed for life after stabbing his Canadian girlfriend 90 times in a "brutal and cowardly attack".

Jack Sepple has been sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court for the murder of Ashley Wadsworth, 19.

Following the sentencing, Miss Wadsworth family paid tribute to their "darling daughter".

Ashley with her mum Christy, and her sister, Hailey - Credit: Essex Police/Supplied by the family

Ashley's mother, Christy Gendron, said: "My darling daughter, Ashley. My youngest child.

"Right from the day you were born, you made me proud to be your mommy. You couldn’t help being adorable.

"I watched you grow up alongside your sister – my most beautiful, most precious treasures.

"I looked on as you learnt to do things by watching your big sister, Hailey. Sometimes you followed her, sometimes you overtook her.

"Nothing could hold you back.

Jack Sepple was sentenced to life at Chelmsford Crown Court today - Credit: Essex Police

"You weren’t afraid to try anything – sports, crafts, skiing.

"No-one taught you to swim, you just jumped in and started swimming! It was amazing.

"Growing up into a beautiful, smart young woman, it was clear you were destined for a bright future and I believe studying at university would have brought you the personal rewards you deserved. I know you would’ve been successful in anything you wanted to do.

"I treasure the time we spent together, with you always protecting me. You were the backbone of our little family.

"Hailey and I saw how you were fiercely loyal to those you loved.

"Your moral and spiritual compass was second to none. Always wanting to help, always looking out for others.

"When you set your mind to something you believed in, no one could stop you. When you helped someone, they knew they were loved.

"Your love of and thirst for adventure brought you to the UK. Your passion for life was immense.

"Your passion for Jack knew no bounds, but it seems that your love, trust and support wasn’t returned. He didn’t want you to come home to those who truly loved you.

"My life will never be the same without you, Ashley. I will never be whole again.

"My baby has gone from me and my life has changed forever.

"Ashley, Mommy loves you always."

Ashley Wadsworth was murdered by Jack Sepple in Chelmsford - Credit: Essex Police/Supplied by the family

Ashley's dad, Kenneth Wadsworth said he misses everything about his daughter.

He said: "I miss your beautiful face, your every breath, your chatter.

"You don’t know what you will miss until it is no longer there. But I am forever grateful that I got to tell you I loved you the last time I spoke to you. I wish you were back with us.

"Ashley, you were a great kid. You were fast at doing everything - walking at seven months and playing all kinds of sports.

Court artist sketch of Jack Sepple, appearing in the dock - Credit: PA

"And really smart too, one of the brightest in your school - a future doctor.

"I treasure the times you’d come over to mine and my wife Charmaine’s house, and we would sit on the porch and just talk.

"Your sister Hailey, and your niece Paisley meant the world to you and miss you dearly every day.

"You and Charmaine’s daughter, Crystal, were the best of friends.

"As a family we would hang out, go to the beach, do lots of walking and sports.

"We lived an outdoor life and you loved that.

"Ashley, I was so proud when you graduated from school with honours.

"You told me you wanted to take a year out to visit Jack and would then come home to go to college.

"I wasn’t keen on you going to England, being away from everyone, but you are such a strong person and knew what you wanted in life, nothing I could have said would have changed your mind. I remember driving you to that airport that day, the last time I saw you in person.

A police cordon in place at the scene of the murder in Chelmsford - Credit: Essex Police

"I think about why you stayed with Jack with everything that had gone on. It plays on my mind; at the same time, I know you are such a kind and loving person and would have just wanted to help him with everything that was going on.

"Ashley, you are forever in my thoughts, and missed by me, Charmaine, Crystal, Hailey and Paisley."

Jack Sepple was arrested after officers were called to an incident in Tennyson Road in Chelmsford on Tuesday, February 1.

During the incident, Ashley Wadsworth, who had moved to the UK from Canada to be with Sepple, had sustained a number of stab wounds.

Ms Wadsworth was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ashley and family - Credit: Essex Police/Supplied by the family

During sentencing at Chelmsford Crown Court today judge, the Honourable Mr Justice Murray, said it was a “brutal and cowardly attack” and that Sepple “gratuitously inflicted some 90 wounds on her body”.

The 23-year-old of Tennyson Road admitted at an earlier hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court to her murder.

Sepple was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 23 years and six months.



