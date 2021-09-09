News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jaguar seized by police after motorist allegedly drove while disqualified

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:27 PM September 9, 2021   
The Jaguar was seized by police in Newmarket

Police have seized a Jaguar in Newmarket after the motorist allegedly drove while banned from the roads.

Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) shared a picture of the vehicle on Twitter on Wednesday, September 9, after the driver was stopped by officers.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the driver was interviewed at the scene and reported for the alleged offence.

The vehicle was also seized and the motorist will be summoned to appear in court at a later date, the spokesman added.

