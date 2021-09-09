Jaguar seized by police after motorist allegedly drove while disqualified

Published: 2:27 PM September 9, 2021

The Jaguar was seized by police in Newmarket - Credit: NSRAPT

Police have seized a Jaguar in Newmarket after the motorist allegedly drove while banned from the roads.

Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) shared a picture of the vehicle on Twitter on Wednesday, September 9, after the driver was stopped by officers.

This vehicle was stopped in #Newmarket, where the driver was found to be #disqualified. The vehicle has been #seized and the driver will have his day in #Court #1852 pic.twitter.com/Jz7aMqVZj8 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) September 8, 2021

A Suffolk police spokesman said the driver was interviewed at the scene and reported for the alleged offence.

The vehicle was also seized and the motorist will be summoned to appear in court at a later date, the spokesman added.