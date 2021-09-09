Jaguar seized by police after motorist allegedly drove while disqualified
Published: 2:27 PM September 9, 2021
- Credit: NSRAPT
Police have seized a Jaguar in Newmarket after the motorist allegedly drove while banned from the roads.
Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) shared a picture of the vehicle on Twitter on Wednesday, September 9, after the driver was stopped by officers.
A Suffolk police spokesman said the driver was interviewed at the scene and reported for the alleged offence.
The vehicle was also seized and the motorist will be summoned to appear in court at a later date, the spokesman added.