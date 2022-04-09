News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jail for man who held knife to partner's throat and absconded during trial

Jane Hunt

Published: 8:00 AM April 9, 2022
Antonio Abrantes De Encarnacao

Antonio Abrantes De Encarnacao was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

A “controlling” Suffolk man who held a knife at his partner’s throat and monitored her phone has been jailed for 30 months.

Antonio Abrantes De Encarnacao also threatened to kill the woman, threatened to harm their child, used abusive language to her and assaulted her, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Abrantes De Encarnacao, 51, of Recreation Road, Haverhill, denied using controlling or coercive and controlling behaviour between May and October 2020 and two offences of assault by beating but was convicted by a jury after a three-day trial.

In addition to being jailed, Abrantes De Encarnacao was banned from contacting his former partner for five years.

Abrantes De Encarnacao was not present at court during his trial after absconding while on bail and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The court heard that the couple met in 2006 and moved to the UK from Portugal. 

They originally lived in Saffron Walden, Essex, before moving to Haverhill. 

