Jail for man who ran cannabis farm at a house in Suffolk

Xhevahir Axhami was jailed for 31 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A 31-year-old illegal immigrant who was involved in a large scale cannabis farm at a house in Suffolk has been jailed for 31 months.

Police officers discovered 127 cannabis plants with a potential estimated wholesale value of between £48,000 and £58,500 at the property in West Drive, Brandon, in May 2020, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When officers arrived at the property they found all the doors and windows open and inside the house, they found £11,800 cash.

At an earlier hearing, Xhevahir Axhami, of Torriano Avenue, London, admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis on May 2, 2020, and possessing criminal property knowing or believing it to be the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Sentencing him Judge David Pugh said the cannabis farm had been capable of producing quantities of the drug for commercial use.

The court heard Axhami told police he’d been forced to become involved in the cannabis production after being threatened.

A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act will take place in August.



