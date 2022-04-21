News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Jail for man who ran cannabis farm at a house in Suffolk

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 PM April 21, 2022
Nicholas Shepherd appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing

Xhevahir Axhami was jailed for 31 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A 31-year-old illegal immigrant who was involved in a large scale cannabis farm at a house in Suffolk has been jailed for 31 months.

Police officers discovered 127 cannabis plants with a potential estimated wholesale value of between £48,000 and £58,500 at the property in West Drive, Brandon, in May 2020, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When officers arrived at the property they found all the doors and windows open and inside the house, they found £11,800 cash.

At an earlier hearing, Xhevahir Axhami, of Torriano Avenue, London, admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis on May 2, 2020, and possessing criminal property knowing or believing it to be the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Sentencing him Judge David Pugh said the cannabis farm had been capable of producing quantities of the drug for commercial use.

The court heard Axhami told police he’d been forced to become involved in the cannabis production after being threatened.

A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act will take place in August. 


Ipswich Crown Court
Brandon News

Don't Miss

Caravans and camper vans lined Undercliff Road East in Felixstowe over the Easter weekend 

East Suffolk Council

Mayor's pledge on seafront camper vans

Dominic Bareham

person
Semer Wood near Hadleigh

Snowdrop-filled woodland oasis ‘away from stresses and strains’ up for...

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
The vacant land at Leisure Way in Lowestoft earmarked for a new McDonald's restaurant.

East Suffolk Council

New McDonald's restaurant could open on 'prime' development site

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Matt Penney in action early against Wigan.

Ipswich Town vs Wigan Athletic | Live

Matchday Recap: Town hold leaders to Portman Road draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon