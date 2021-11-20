Jailed in Suffolk: These are the criminals sentenced in Suffolk this week

Aarron Murray, who ran a county line, Henry Goldings, who sexually assaulted a child, and Joshua Meider, who sexually assaulted a woman in Colchester are among those who were jailed in Suffolk this week - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary/Essex Police/Sussex Police

A county lines drug dealer, a former teacher who sexually assaulted a student in his classroom, and a former soldier who sexually assaulted a woman in Colchester are among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Henry Golding

Henry Golding who has been jailed after admitting a sexual assault and indecent images offences. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Henry Golding, a former teacher at Flegg High Academy in Martham near Great Yarmouth has been jailed for a total of 17 months.

Golding, 32, of Woodland Place, Bury St Edmunds tickled one of his students behind the knee, and when the student left the classroom he placed his hand on the child's bottom and kept it there as they walked out.

In addition, he admitted three counts of making indecent images of children, which related to a total of 209 images.

Golding was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and must sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

The victim said that Goldings actions had made him feel "shocked and embarrassed" and that he "trusted him and now feels totally disgusted".

Daniel Lee

Daniel Lee, 35, who raped a woman who had fallen down after spraining her ankle, has been sentenced to six years and five months at Ipswich Crown Court.

The prosecution said that during the attack, the woman had repeatedly said "No", and "I don't want this".

Lee, formerly of Lowestoft admitted one count of rape, and has been ordered to sign the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

In an impact statement, the victim said she had turned to drink and drugs as a coping mechanism and had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder following the rape.

Joshua Meider

Soldier Joshua Meider sexually assaulted a woman after a night out in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

27-year-old Joshua Meider, who had been described by his commanding officer as a "perfect soldier", was sentenced to 30 months for sexually assaulting a woman in Colchester.

The soldier was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court, and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register.

The victim, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said: “That night completely changed my life and I lost myself as a person. Sometimes I wake up and it feels like it was yesterday."

Aaron Murray

A man from Braintree has been jailed for his role in county lines drug dealing in Suffolk - Credit: Sussex Police

Aaron Murray of Tideswell Close, Braintree has been jailed for his role in running a county lines drug dealing organization.

The 25 year old was sentenced to a total of five years and six months for his role in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Murray, and another man were stopped in a car by the Metropolitan Police in north east London in September 2020.

The police found four phones they had already linked to a county line which moved drugs from London into Crawley.

Intelligence also revealed he had been operating the "Hollywood" county line which brings drugs from London into Essex and Suffolk

Wesley Maughan

21-year-old Wesley Maughan was sentenced to three years for six different theft offences and two burglary offences.

In an incident on Renfrey Road, in Ipswich, a man arrived back at his van and found that £4,200 in £20 notes, a passport, and a laptop had been stolen. On another occasion, a large amount of money was stolen from a car in Bildeston.

Police linked these two incidents, along with others and charged Maughan with six counts of theft, and two of burglary.