Jailed in Suffolk: Why these criminals were put behind bars this week

Published: 6:30 AM April 17, 2021

Adam Kabuye-Kasule, Liam Senior and Harry Thompson have been jailed - Credit: Suffolk police

A drug dealer, a drink driver and a prolific shoplifter are among the criminals who have been put behind bars in Suffolk this week.

'Marketing manager' county lines drug dealer sentenced

County lines drug dealer Adam Kabuye-Kasule was arrested in Hertfordshire but jailed in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Adam Kabuye-Kasule, 29, was arrested in Hertfordshire on December 15 as part of Operation Orochi – a partnership between Suffolk Constabulary and the Metropolitan Police to tackle county lines drug dealing.

He was found with a phone that belonged to to the 'Reds' county line, which trafficked drugs between London and Suffolk.

Kabuye-Kasule, of Hornsey in London, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced for two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Jailing him for six years, Judge Overbury said Kabuye-Kasule had fulfilled a significant role as "marketing manager" for the Reds line.

'Quick-thinking' member of public spotted drink driver

Felixstowe man Clive Pottinger has been jailed for drink driving - Credit: Suffolk police

Clive Pottinger was reported to police after a vehicle was spotted driving erratically.

The 56-year-old, of Felixstowe, was found to be more than four times the legal limit for alcohol when he was tracked down by police at his home.

Pottinger was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, banned from driving for four years and six months and ordered to pay £273 in fines at Suffolk Magistrates' Court this week.

Shoplifter stole £700 worth of goods

Liam Senior pleaded guilty to a spate of thefts in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Liam Senior, 38, was charged with 13 counts of shoplifting following a spate of thefts in Ipswich.

The value of goods stolen was said to be more than £700.

Senior admitted the charges and was handed a 16 week prison sentence at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

'Deeply troubled' man threatened to shoot police

Harry Thompson was jailed for a series of hoax 999 calls - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Harry Thompson, from Ipswich, threatened to stab and shoot police officers in a series of malicious 999 calls in the early hours of November 1 last year.

In one call, the 38-year-old adopted the character of a fictional mass murderer, telling call handlers his name was 'Michael Myers', and threatening harm himself and stab a police officer.

He threatened to shoot the nearest police officer in another call.

At Ipswich Crown Court, Judge Emma Peters called Thompson a "deeply troubled" man and jailed him for 20 months.

Man jailed after tampering van's brake cable

Gordon Tonnar, of Hessett near Bury St Edmunds, pleaded not guilty to damaging a brake cable of a Ford Transit van belonging to John Tarpley in September 2019.

However, he was found guilty by a majority verdict at Ipswich Crown Court last November.

At Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, Judge Emma Peters handed the 53-year-old a five-year sentence for destroying or damaging property being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

He was also sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment for witness intimidation to be served concurrently.