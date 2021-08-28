Who was Jailed in Suffolk this week?

Published: 6:00 AM August 28, 2021

L to R: Carl Bennett, Lee Binge, Kier Huxtable, Ferenc Szabo, and Wayne Taylor, were all sentenced between Monday, August 23 and Friday, August 27. - Credit: Suffolk police

Eight men were jailed in Suffolk this week at Ipswich Crown Court.

Wayne Taylor, Carl Bennett, Ferenc Szabo, Kier Huxtable, Vasile Stefan, Alan Rogers, Dudel Pitigoi and Lee Binge were all sentenced between Monday, August 23 and Friday, August 27.

Wayne Taylor

Wayne Taylor was jailed for 26 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Wayne Taylor, 31, of London Road, Ipswich was sentenced to 26 months on Thursday after admitting robbery and two counts of fraud.

Judge Emma Peters said the incident must have been "horrifically frightening" for the victim, adding: "When a woman sits in a car, alone, at night, she relies on those around her being decent human beings."

Carl Bennett was jailed for 28 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Carl Bennett

Carl Bennett, 33, of Feltwell Place, Haverhill was jailed for 28 months after being snared by an online paedophile hunter posing as a 13-year-old girl.

You may also want to watch:

He will also be subject to a sexual harm prevention order and must sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Ferenc Szabo

Ferenc Szabo was jailed for four years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Ferenc Szabo, of Copleston Road, Ipswich who forced the barrel of a gun into his wife's mouth and counted down from three has been jailed for four years.

The Hungarian-born 49-year-old was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Kier Huxtable was jailed for 18 years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Kier Huxtable

Kier Huxtable, 80, of Stanford Road, Weeting was sentenced for the attempted murder of David Wright on October 11, 2019.

He admitted possessing a prohibited weapon, but denied attempted murder and was convicted by a jury within less than an hour of a trial last November.

Vasile Stefan and Dudel Pitigoi have been jailed for taking part in a mass brawl in Norwich Road - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Vasile Stefan, Daniela Stefan and Dudel Pitigoi

Vasile Stefan, Daniela Stefan and Dudel Pitigoi appeared in custody at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday morning after a fight broke out in Norwich Road shortly after 10.25am on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Judge David Pugh jailed Pitigoi, 55, of Dickens Road, for 20 months and Vasile Stefan 33, of Newson Street, for 17 months.

Lee Binge was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Lee Binge

Lee Binge, of Tulyar Walk, Newmarket was imprisoned for 56 months at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

He admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possessing criminal property.

Alan Rogers was jailed for eight months - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Alan Rogers

Alan Rogers was jailed for eight months on Friday after walking away from a string of venues without paying for almost £2,500 worth of meals and hospitality.

The 46-year-old ex-aerospace engineer, formerly of Market Place, Hadleigh, pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation at the same court in July.