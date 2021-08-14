Who was jailed in Suffolk this week?

Published: 6:00 AM August 14, 2021

Kelly Atcheson was jailed after being found with cocaine at her home - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A mother-of-six who sold cocaine from her home and a lorry driver who injured police officers are among the criminals who were jailed in Suffolk this week.

Drug-fuelled lorry driver injured police officers in crash

Christopher Swain was jailed after crashing his lorry into a police car - Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Stowmarket's Christopher Swain seriously injured two Lincolnshire Police officers after ignoring a lane closure on the A1.

Swain, 38, was found to be over the prescribed the limit for cannabis after smashing into a stationary police car.

He was jailed for two years, banned from the roads for four years and ordered to take another driving test before he can get behind the wheel.





Mum on benefits used drug cash to fund luxury lifestyle

You may also want to watch:

Haverhill's Kelly Atcheson, a mother-of-six, was spotted by police officers storing cocaine in a fence panel in her garden.

The 51-year-old, who was on benefits, lived in a council house that had been furnished to a high standard.

Officers had witnessed around 30 known drug users visit Atcheson's home on three days in May last year.

Atcheson admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and converting criminal property and was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for four years.





Man punched ex-partner while clenching a hammer

Kyle Beard burst through his former partner's door and punched her five times in the face while holding a hammer in his other hand.

Beard, 33, admitted common assault on January 15 and causing £300 damage to a door belonging to Ipswich Borough Council.

He was jailed for 23 weeks - but he is likely to be released from prison immediately because of the amount of time he has spent on remand.

Criminals were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond





Burglar broke into former friend's home while he slept

Wayne Read, of Haverhill, attempted to steal cigarettes and tobacco from a former work colleague's home last month.

When asked to return the items, Read, 38, ran off laughing.

The victim said he was shocked when he recognised the intruder as a former friend..

Read admitted burglary and was jailed for more than two years.





Prisoner serving life sentences handed extra term after slashing fellow inmate

Thomas McMurray was already serving two life sentences when he attacked another prisoner in the kitchen at HMP Warren Hill, in Hollesley.

The 53-year-old slashed his victim with a tin lid on the face, legs and arms in July 2019.

McMurray admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was jailed for four years and eight months, with an extended licence period of five years.





Man led 'well-oiled' drug operation in Ipswich

John Keating, 39, of Liverpool, was involved in a drug-dealing operation in Ipswich which was described by a judge as a "well-oiled machine".

Keating admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs in 2018.

He was sentenced to four years and ten months in jail at Ipswich Crown Court.