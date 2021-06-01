Jailed in Suffolk: the criminals put behind bars in May 2021

Published: 6:50 PM June 1, 2021

A care home worker who stole wedding rings from elderly residents, a trio who murdered a vulnerable man and a woman who forged her late partners will are among those who were jailed in Suffolk last month.

Raekwon Jemmison

Raekwon Jemmison was just 16 when he stabbed Siobhan Phillips 15 times inside her Needham Market bungalow in October 2019.

Jemmison, now 18, formerly of Green Lane, Ilford, was sentenced for attempted murder at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was given nine years' custody with an extended licence period of five years, having been convicted by a jury in February.

Martin Woods

Martin Woods, 42, of Guthrum Road, Hadleigh was jailed for 15 years on Thursday.

On April 9 at his plea and trial preparation hearing, Woods pleaded guilty to raping a child under the age the age of 13, sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13, two counts of taking indecent images of a child, and three charges of making indecent images of children.

Judge Peters sentenced Woods to 15 years in prison with an extended licence period of six years.

Maria Dadu

Maria Dadu, of Harewood Terrace, Haverhill was jailed for two years for stealing wedding and engagement rings from elderly care home residents.

Dadu, 42, took jewellery of "enormous sentimental value" from three victims across two care homes in Barham and Baylham, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Jailing Dadu for two years on Thursday, Judge David Pugh said: "It is clear from the victim personal statements that the theft of these items, which had enormous sentimental value, had a devastating impact upon these very vulnerable victims. People who you were employed to care for.

"Instead you took advantage of their vulnerability in order to benefit yourself."

Sean Palmer, Sebastian Smith and Becki West-Davidson

Sebastian Smith, Sean Palmer and Becki West-Davidson were all given life sentences for their roles in the death of vulnerable Ipswich man Joe Pooley in August 2018.

Judge Martyn Levett said the killing was motivated by sexual jealousy after Smith found out that Mr Pooley had slept with West-Davidson.

He said he was satisfied that after plying Mr Pooley with alcohol Smith and Palmer had accompanied him along the River Gipping towpath and after immersing him in the water Palmer had held his head down and drowned him.

“You sought revenge on him to teach him a lesson and to punish him for what he’d done,” said the judge.

Smith will serve a minimum term of 21 years before he can be considered eligible for parole, Palmer for 18 years and West-Davidson for 17 years.

William Hutchinson, Daniel Tovey and Glynn Davis

William Hutchinson, Daniel Tovey and Glynn Davis threatened to pour boiling water over a man that they robbed in Ipswich and threatened him at knifepoint.

The trio forced the victim to hand over his bank card and PIN number and stole sentimentally precious rings from his fingers.

Tovey, 36, of Marigold Avenue, Ipswich, was jailed for five years and five months, while David, 37, of Springhurst Close, Ipswich, and Hutchinson, 48, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, were both jailed for six years.

Lirim Hoxha

Lirim Hoxha, 28, of Harland Street, Ipswich has been jailed for three years after being caught in Ipswich with cocaine worth £63,000 and almost £37,000 in cash.

Hoxha was stopped and searched near his address in Harland Street, Ipswich, at about midday on Wednesday, March 17.

He was found in possession of four socks containing between 30 and 40 plastic vials – each containing half a gram of cocaine.

During a sentencing hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, prosecuting barrister Hugh Vass said: "If he was not acting alone, and we accept he wasn't, he must have, at the very least, been a trusted lieutenant within the organisation."

Anne Kermode-Hutchinson

Anne Kermode-Hutchinson forged her late partner’s will in a bid to cheat his two sisters out of their £423,000 inheritance.

The 73-year-old was jailed for three years and nine months at Ipswich Crown Court – four years after being locked up for forging a previous partner’s will.

Kermode-Hutchinson, of Rowan Walk, Mildenhall, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two offences of fraud by false representation.

Darnell Blanchard

Woodbridge drug dealer Darnell Blanchard was jailed for 44 months after being found in possession of crack cocaine with a street value of more than £12,000.

When police raided Blanchard's address in Orwell Court, Woodbridge, the 25-year-old told officers: “You couldn’t have come at a worse time. You could have come last month and there would have been nothing."

Ipswich Crown Court heard Blanchard had been locked up in 2016 for 40 months for possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

Filip Emiljan

Filipi Emiljan, of Park Road, Ipswich, was sentenced to four years and six months' custody after being caught with an estimated £20,000 of cocaine in the centre console of his Vauxhall Astra.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs at Ipswich Crown Court.

Kreshnik Shpta

Kreshnik Shpta was jailed for two years for being concerned in the production of cannabis with an estimated potential yield of between £47,600 and £140,000.

The 27-year-old was recruited as a “gardener” for a Colchester cannabis factory in a four-bedroom semi-detached house on The Willows estate, in Colchester, where police found a “large and professional” set-up on January 29 this year.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Shpta, of no fixed address, owed people who brought him to the UK £12,000 and was working off his debt by looking after the plants.

Armand Mpita

Armand Mpita, 28, of Manor Road, London, was jailed for 43 months after being caught dealing class A drugs on four separate days.

Mpita pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court to supplying crack cocaine on November 18, supplying heroin and crack cocaine on November 20, supplying crack cocaine on November 24 and supplying heroin and crack cocaine on November 30 in Essex.

Aruna Petrauskas

Magistrates in Ipswich heard how Arunas Petrauskas, 32, was driving a Volvo along Norwich Road in Ipswich just after midnight on May 8.

Petrauskas, of Geneva Road, Ipswich, reversed the car into another vehicle and police arrived at the scene, the court heard.

He failed a roadside breath test and in custody blew 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

The court heard that Petrauskas had three previous drink-driving convictions - two in 2019 and one in 2020 - and was currently serving a three-year driving disqualification.

Magistrates jailed Petrauskas for 22 weeks and he was banned from driving for four years and four months.

Peter Starck

When Peter Starck's phone was analysed, it was found to contain 16 indecent images of children in the most serious level A category, 18 in category B and 15 in the lowest level C category.

All the images related to boys aged between nine and 15 and there was evidence of him deliberately searching for the images, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Monday.

Starck, 41, of Kingsley Close, Ipswich, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children between December 2018 and December 2019.

Peter Spary, representing Starck, said his client accepted having a sexual interest in boys aged between nine and 15.

Sentencing Starck, Judge David Pugh said sex offender treatment programmes he had attended in the past had been unsuccessful and a psychiatrist and a probation officer had categorised him as being at “high risk” of reoffending.

“Time and time again you have been given opportunities to change your behaviour,” the judge said.

He was jailed for 12 months and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

Starck is already the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Christopher Arnold

A 62-year-old man travelled from South Africa to Suffolk and stalked his wife after they separated, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Christopher Arnold bombarded his wife with messages and emails and led her to believe he was in the UK and was staying nearby.

The messages included him saying: “I’m very near you” and “I’ll be seeing you sooner than you think,” Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, told the court.

The court heard that the pair were married and had been living in South Africa until the relationship broke down and Arnold's wife came back to the UK to get away from him.

In August last year, police were notified when Arnold was found near his wife's new home with binoculars and when his property was searched, her wedding dress and notes detailing her movements were discovered.

Arnold, of Langvlei Dunes, South Africa, admitted stalking his wife causing her alarm or distress by repeatedly contacting her, trying to find out where she was living and loitering in the area where she was living between December 18 2019 and August 22 last year.

Recorder William Clegg said: “Men must understand that when they engage in stalking women it causes them serious alarm and distress and such contact will inevitably be met by an immediate term of imprisonment."

Recorder Clegg said Arnold’s behaviour was aggravated by a previous conviction for battery involving a different partner.

Arnold was jailed for 17 months and was banned from contacting his wife for 10 years.



