Jailed in October: The Suffolk criminals locked up this month

A number of criminals have been locked up in Suffolk in October - Credit: Suffolk police/Cambridgeshire police

Gang members, a supermarket thief and a man who fatally shot his wife are among the criminals that were locked up in Suffolk in October.

J Block gang members involved in organised drug supply

Ipswich gang members Arnoldas Miglinas and Wayne Scullion have jailed - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Wayne Scullion and Arnoldas Miglinas, who appeared in YouTube drill videos boasting about evading police and using weapons, were jailed for their part in supplying class A drugs.

Sentencing the duo, Judge David Pugh said they were members of the J Block gang from the Jubilee Park area of west Ipswich and were involved in the organised “substantial” supply drugs for just over a year.

Scullion, 28, and 21-year-old Miglinas both admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

Scullion was jailed for seven and a half years and Miglinas was jailed for a total of 11 and a half years, with an extended licence period of three years.

You may also want to watch:

Woman stole more than £1,000 of alcohol from supermarket on two occasions

Maria Niculescu was caught trying to steal alcohol from a Sainsbury's in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Maria Niculescu was caught leaving an Ipswich Sainsbury's store with a trolley full of alcohol worth £1,060.80 on Saturday, October 2.

After CCTV footage was reviewed, the 46-year-old was found to be the same woman who walked out of the supermarket with £1,093 of alcohol on July 20.

Niculescu was jailed for a total of 20 weeks and ordered to pay £250 in compensation to Sainsbury's.

Gun dealer shot wife at home while their sons were in their bedrooms

Peter Hartshorne-Jones shot his wife, Silke, in Barham last year - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Peter Hartshorne-Jones shot his wife, Silke, and left her to die at their Barham farmhouse in May last year.

The shooting happened while the couple's children were in their bedrooms.

Shotgun owner Hartshorne-Jones, 52, previously suffered with depression but was found to have answered 'no' on questions about whether he was receiving treatment for mental health when filling out firearm forms in 2000 and 2015.

Hartshorne-Jones was handed a life sentence in prison, of which he must serve eight years before being considered for parole.

Man fled country after Second World War veteran he crashed into died

Richard Prismantas was arrested in Lithuania after causing the death of a Suffolk war veteran - Credit: Cambridgeshire police

Richard Prismantas struck 95-year-old Alonzo Smart at low speed Fordham in December 2019.

Mr Smart was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, but later died.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued after Prismantas, 54, fled the UK after being charged in connection with his death, but he was arrested in Lithuania.

Prismantas was handed a one-year prison sentence.

Drug dealer stopped with £25,000 in cash in car

Valter Selimaj was jailed for three years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Valter Selimaj was caught with about £25,000 in cash after being pulled over in a Ford Focus in Newmarket on the morning of September 27.

Selimaj, who was also found with 90 wraps of cocaine, gave police a false name and date of birth after being pulled over.

The 25-year-old admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of criminal property and driving without insurance, receiving a three-year prison sentence.

Hollesley Bay absconder left prison for four months

Jody Stones walked out of Hollesley Bay prison on May 7 - Credit: Archant/Suffolk Constabulary

Jody Stones walked out of the Hollesley Bay prison near Woodbridge on the evening of May 7, telling police he went to see his terminally ill grandmother in hospital.

But the 37-year-old was arrested on September 14 on suspicion of other offences in Hertfordshire and returned to higher security conditions at Peterborough prison.

Stones appeared before Ipswich Crown Court to admit escaping lawful custody and receive added time on top of a nine-year sentence for burglary.

He was sentenced to another 10 months behind bars.

Duo attacked students - leaving one with punctured lung

Tyler Pearson (left) and Romario Robinson were jailed after attacking college students - Credit: Suffolk police

Tyler Pearson, 31, and 27-year-old Romario Robinson attacked four college students after one of them refused to give Pearson a beer.

The pair appeared before Ipswich Crown Court for sentence having previously pleaded guilty to assault charges on the day their trial was due to begin.

One of the victims suffered a punctured lung after the attack, which was described in court as "deeply unpleasant".

Pearson was jailed for a total of 27 months, while Robinson was handed a 21-month sentence.