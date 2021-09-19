Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Published: 6:00 AM September 19, 2021

The criminals who have been put behind bars in Suffolk this week - Credit: Suffolk police

A man who threatened to kill his partner and a man who seriously injured a cyclist whilst over twice the drink-drive limit are among those to have been jailed in Suffolk this week.





Kasende Kasongo

The 29-year-old, of Grosvenor Road, London, has been jailed for six years in connection with county lines drug offences in Bury St Edmunds and Basildon.

Kasongo pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Kasango was jailed for six years in connection with drug offences - Credit: Suffolk police

Officers from the Metropolitan Police arrested Kasango on Tuesday, May 4 in London as part of Operation Orochi.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin between September 12 2020 and May 5 2021.

The investigation established that Kasongo was running two county lines drug-dealing businesses – one under the name of ‘Bones’ in the Bury St Edmunds area and another called Ace in Basildon.

When police executed a warrant on May 4 at his London property, they recovered £320 in cash and a bundle of class A wraps.

They also found a list of Essex and Suffolk-based class A drug users' contact details.

Kasongo was given a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order on top of his jail term.





Benjamin Bond

Bond, 29, was twice the drink-drive limit when he panicked and drove off after seriously injuring a cyclist in a collision in Colchester on March 3.

He has now been jailed for two years.

Sentencing Bond, of Winstree Road, Stanway, Judge Emma Peters said he been drinking the previous night after an argument with his ex-partner.

The victim had been riding along Cowdray Avenue shortly after 6am on his way to work.

Bond should not have got behind the wheel of his Toyota RAV4 on the morning of the collision, Judge Peters said.

The judge said: “I accept you didn’t deliberately swerve into him and that you swerved into him because you were twice the drink-drive limit and weren’t in control of yourself.”

She said that after the collision, Bond did not have the “decency or grace” to stop at the scene.

Bond was arrested at his mother's address at 8am that day.

A breath test showed that he had 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 35mg.





Nathan Craig

Craig, 27, grabbed his partner by the throat and threatened to kill her during a row while on a night out in Newmarket.

He has been jailed for three years.

Sentencing Craig, Judge Emma Peters said he had kicked, punched and bitten the woman before putting his hands round her neck and telling her he was going to kill her.

Nathan Craig has been jailed for three years - Credit: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Craig, of Fritton Court, Haverhill, denied making a threat to kill, assault causing actual bodily harm and three offences of assault by beating.

He was found guilty after a trial last month but cleared of two offences of assault by beating.

Craig claimed the woman had been drinking and taking drugs, and had slipped over in mud.

He denied assaulting her and holding her throat with his hands while threatening to kill her.