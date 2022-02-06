Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

The criminals put behind bars in Suffolk this week included Terry Evans, inset - Credit: Archant/Suffolk police

A "callous" burglar who stole Christmas presents and a man who admitted producing cannabis are among those who were jailed in Suffolk this week.

Gentian Buqa

Buqa, 22, was arrested following the discovery of more than 50 plants at a property in Colchester last September, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He admitting producing cannabis when he appeared at court this week.

Sentencing him, Recorder Jeremy Benson said he had been the gardener for a “small time” growing operation. He was jailed for 22 months.

Terry Evans

Evans, 41, was described a "callous” burglar who stole Christmas presents during a break-in at a house in Ipswich.

Evans, who has eight previous convictions for house burglaries, caused more than £8,000 damage to the property in Westerfield Road, Ipswich, and among the presents he stole were gifts, including a teddy bear and children’s books, for the 67-year-old homeowner’s two young granddaughters.

Sentencing him, Recorder Jeremy Benson said he had an “appalling” record for burglary, both of dwelling houses and non- domestic premises.

He was jailed for 45 months.

Ruhid Ullah

Ullah was found by police asleep in the driver’s seat of an Audi that was blocking the driveway of a house in Little Glemham in August 2018, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The 20-year-old and Farrhin Rahman, who was also found in the car, were seen passing items between them, with a shoulder bag containing 552 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine with a street value of £5,000 seized.

Ullah denied possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of a knife.

However, he was found guilty after trial and sentenced to 40 months detention in a young offenders’ institution.