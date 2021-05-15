Man jailed after victim 'scarred for life' in horrific glass attack

Published: 7:45 AM May 15, 2021

James Booth has been jailed for the horrific attack - Credit: Essex Police

A Colchester man who smashed a glass in a woman’s face, causing horrific injuries which left her scarred for life, has been jailed for six years.

Lucy Nobile suffered a 10cm x 5cm cut on her upper cheek, a 10cm wound on her neck and cuts to her lips and eyelid as a result of the attack which took place in the Hole in the Wall pub in Colchester, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Sentencing James Booth, Recorder William Clegg said: “This was a dreadful attack on a wholly innocent lady while you were in drink.

"You scarred her for life by picking up a glass and forcing it into her face with such force that it shattered.”

James Booth has been jailed for the attack which left the victim 'scarred for life' - Credit: Charlotte Bond

He said the attack had had a serious impact on the victim’s life.

Booth, 29, of Hakewill Way, Colchester, admitted wounding Miss Nobile with intent to cause her grievous bodily harm.

Phillip Farr, prosecuting, said that the victim - who had a degenerative condition which had left her partly sighted - had been out with friends on September 3 last year.

While she was in the smoking area of the Hole in the Wall pub, she and a friend had been approached by Booth who asked for a cigarette.

He had become rude when they said they didn’t have any and after her friend walked away, he had allegedly touched her inappropriately and made some sort of comment - although he denied this, said Mr Farr.

Miss Nobile was visibly upset and after complaining to friends about his behaviour, she had remonstrated with him.

When he was unapologetic, she had briefly lashed out at him.

Booth had then picked up a glass and struck her with “some force” in the face with it, causing multiple wounds.

In an impact statement, Miss Nobile said she had suffered night terrors following the attack and found it difficult to look in the mirror because of the scarring on her face.

Folishade Abiodun, for Booth, said he had no previous convictions and the offence was out of character.

She said he had been drinking on the night of the offence and was remorseful.