News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man accused of dangerous driving faces trial next year

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:30 AM September 10, 2022
An Ipswich surveying company has admitted using cold calling to mis-sell foam loft insulation at the homes of Suffolk

James Grady will stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court next year - Credit: Archant

The trial of a man accused of dangerous driving in a Suffolk town is expected to take place in January.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (September 9) for a a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was 36-year-old James Grady, of Collins Hill, Ely.

He pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving on Edmund Road, Brandon, theft of car keys and assault causing actual bodily harm on July 14 this year.

He also denied making a threat to kill on July 22 and putting a person in fear of violence between July 14 and 22 this year.

Grady’s trial will take place during a two-week warned list commencing January 9 next year.

Ipswich Crown Court
Brandon News
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

The BBC filming in Saxmundham for a special episode of the Detectorists written, directerd and starr

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suffolk railway station renamed for TV filming

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Southwold Denes beach was recognised by The Sunday Times

Suffolk Live News

Sewage warning issued for Suffolk beach after heavy rainfall

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The opening date for The Swan in Worlingworth has been announced

Opening date announced for much-loved Suffolk pub after years of closure

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Sausages being produced

290 jobs at risk as meat firm proposes Suffolk site closure

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon