Man accused of dangerous driving faces trial next year

The trial of a man accused of dangerous driving in a Suffolk town is expected to take place in January.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (September 9) for a a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was 36-year-old James Grady, of Collins Hill, Ely.

He pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving on Edmund Road, Brandon, theft of car keys and assault causing actual bodily harm on July 14 this year.

He also denied making a threat to kill on July 22 and putting a person in fear of violence between July 14 and 22 this year.

Grady’s trial will take place during a two-week warned list commencing January 9 next year.