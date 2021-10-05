News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ipswich Town's James Norwood gets his driving ban suspended

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 12:40 PM October 5, 2021    Updated: 1:23 PM October 5, 2021
James Norwood was arrested last August on suspicion of drink driving

James Norwood's appeal against his drink-driving conviction will be held in November - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town player James Norwood has succeeded in his bid to have his driving ban suspended following a drink-drive conviction.

The 30-year-old was given a 40-month driving ban and a £5,000 fine at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in July after he was convicted for drink-driving in the summer of 2020.

In August magistrates refused an application by the player to suspend the driving ban pending an appeal against his conviction

However, at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (October 5) Norwood’s legal team renewed its application and Recorder Heather Rogers agreed to the driving ban being suspended until his appeal on November 26.

At his trial in July Norwood claimed he had drunk “just under two pints” and hadn’t felt intoxicated after driving back from the Aurora bar, on Ipswich's Waterfront, on August 29, 2020 

He was stopped by officers, who had been tipped off by a member of the public, in his Audi Q8 in Chapel Road, Cockfield at around 3am and provided a breath sample of 58 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - which was over the legal limit of 35. 

He had earlier played in a 1-0 loss to Cambridge United in a pre-season friendly.

Norwood, who has a previous conviction for drink-driving dating back to 2012, was arrested and charged and subsequently pleaded not guilty to drink-driving.

On Tuesday Richard Berman, for Norwood, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via video link and said that not being able to drive was “hugely inconvenient” for Norwood as he needed to drive to training and matches.

A spokesman for Ipswich Town said it had "reminded James of his responsibilities as an employee... and the level of conduct the club expects".

"James has expressed his deep regret over the incident that brought him to court and fully acknowledges that a charge - and conviction - of drink-driving is a very serious matter," the spokesman said.

Ipswich Crown Court
Suffolk
Ipswich News

