Published: 6:16 PM August 13, 2021

James Norwood when he appeared in court in December 2020 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town player James Norwood has failed in his bid to have his driving ban suspended following a drink-drive conviction.

The 30-year-old received a 40-month driving ban and a £5,000 fine at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in July after he was convicted for drink-driving in summer 2020.

The striker is now looking to appeal the conviction.

The player told a trial last month that he had not felt intoxicated after driving back from the Aurora bar, on Ipswich's Waterfront, on August 29, 2020 - where he had drunk "just under two pints".

He was stopped by officers in Chapel Road, Cockfield and eventually provided a breath sample of 58 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - which was over the legal limit of 35.

Norwood was subsequently arrested and charged but pleaded not guilty to drink-driving in December 2020.

The player's legal team from National Motoring Lawyers appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court again on Friday seeking a suspension of his driving ban ahead of the appeal due to be heard at Ipswich Crown Court.

Norwood did not appear in person in court during this latest hearing.

Richard Berman, representing Norwood, appeared via video link in court and argued that the player's team felt they had a strong case for the appeal.

He said that because of court delays, the player might end up serving the length of his driving disqualification before the appeal case was able to be heard.

Mr Berman argued it was time Norwood "cannot get back" and therefore asked that the driving disqualification be suspended ahead of the appeal.

Magistrates took some time to discuss the player's case before reaching a verdict and dismissing the appeal for a suspension.

Magistrates said they had given the case "due consideration" and that their verdict was "not a decision that was lightly made".

Mr Forster told the court that Norwood's case would be heard before he reached the end of his ban.

Norwood's appeal will be heard in Ipswich Crown Court in due course.