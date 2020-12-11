Burglar who raided home in Lower Holbrook gets suspended jail term
Jane Hunt
- Credit: ARCHANT
A burglar who broke into an isolated house in Lower Holbrook has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Before Ipswich Crown Court was 35-year-old James Smith, of Aldham Road, Hadleigh, who admitted burglary, theft of alcohol and breach of bail.
He was given a 12 month prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work.
He was also given a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement and an alcohol treatment order.
Juliet Donovan, prosecuting, said the homeowner had left his isolated five bedroom home in Harkstead Road, Lower Holbrook locked and secure in February 2018 and returned later to find a kitchen window had been smashed.
Inside the property cleaning fluids had been spilled on the floor and there was also water from a tap that had been left on.
Every room had been searched and in addition to duvets and pillowcases Smith had also stolen two silver collar stiffeners which were of sentimental value.
Kelly Fernandez-Lee said Smith had a drink problem and although he wasn’t drinking at the moment he welcomed assistance from an alcohol treatment programme.