Ex-police officer jailed for taking victims’ pictures 'attacked in prison'
- Credit: PA
A former police officer from Colchester who was jailed for taking pictures of two murdered sisters at a crime scene he was protecting has been attacked twice in prison, judges have been told.
Jamie Lewis, 33, had been assigned to guard the scene after Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London, in June 2020.
Fellow officer Deniz Jaffer, 48, accompanied Lewis at the scene.
Lewis and Jaffer were jailed for two years and nine months at a hearing at the Old Bailey in December after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office.
News that the pair had been attacked in prison emerged on Wednesday as they lost appeals against their sentences.
Appeal judges Dame Victoria Sharp, Mrs Justice McGowan and Mrs Justice Farbey dismissed the appeals after considering arguments at a Court of Appeal hearing in London.
They said they will give their reasons at a later date.
Lewis had been sacked from the Metropolitan Police, while Jaffer, of Hornchurch, east London, resigned.
Danyal Hussein was given a life sentence, with a minimum term of 35 years, in October after being found guilty of the women’s murders.
Judge Mark Lucraft, who jailed Lewis and Jaffer, was told the officers moved from their posts to photograph the women’s bodies, with the images shared with colleagues and friends on WhatsApp.
The murdered women’s mother, Mina Smallman, and her husband Chris, were at the appeal hearing.
Barristers representing the men argued that the sentences imposed by Judge Lucraft were excessive.
Neil Saunders, who represented Jaffer, said Jaffer has been attacked three times by three different inmates.
Luke Ponte, for Lewis, said Lewis has been assaulted twice.