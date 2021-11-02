Colchester cop pleads guilty to taking photos of murdered sisters

Pc Jamie Lewis leaves the Old Bailey in London, after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office. Picture date: Tuesday November 2, 2021. - Credit: PA

A Metropolitan Police officer from Colchester has pleaded guilty to sharing photos of the bodies of two murdered sisters on WhatsApp.

Pc Jamie Lewis and Pc Deniz Jaffer were assigned to guard the scene after sisters Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in a park in Wembley, north-west London.

But the pair breached the cordon before taking “inappropriate” and “unauthorised” photographs of the bodies.

Lewis, 33, from Colchester, took two pictures of the bodies and one of the images sent to a female colleague had Lewis's face superimposed upon it.

Jaffer, 47, of Hornchurch, east London, also took four photographs.

At a hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, the officers admitted committing misconduct in a public office between June 7 and June 23 last year.

The pair had been arrested as part of a criminal investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog on June 22 last year. Both were suspended from duty following their arrest.

The sisters’ mother Mina Smallman, who has described the officers as “despicable”, sat in court for the hearing.

Family pictures of murder victims, sisters Bibaa Henry (left) and Nicole Smallman issued by the Metropolitan Police. - Credit: PA

Judge Mark Lucraft QC granted the defendants conditional bail as he adjourned sentencing for reports until December.

He told them: “These matters are extremely serious and you should be under no illusions when you return for sentence it is extremely likely you will receive custodial sentences, custodial sentences of some length for your conduct.”

Jaffer and Lewis left the Old Bailey without commenting to waiting journalists.

Last week, Satanist Danyal Hussein, 19, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 35 years for murdering Ms Henry and Ms Smallman.

During Hussein’s trial, Mrs Justice Whipple had banned reporting of details about the behaviour of Jaffer and Lewis, who were referred to only as Pc 1 and Pc 2.

It can now be reported that Jaffer and Lewis were assigned to guard the deposition site on June 8 last year.

They arrived at 3.30am and were placed at the inner cordon closest to the bodies.

They were instructed to remain at their posts and maintain the integrity of the scene.

But a female colleague – identified only as Pc 3 – saw them walking backwards and forwards to talk to each other.

Pc 3 was then approached by the defendants, who told her that the victims’ bodies were inside a bush close to where one of them had been standing.

A while later, the female officer received a WhatsApp message from Jaffer – Pc 1 – containing four photographs of the bodies.

One of the images had the face of Lewis – Pc 2 – superimposed on it.

Jurors were told that the images were subsequently circulated by both defendants.

The court heard that the bodies would not have been visible from the path next to the bushes so, in order to take the photos, the officers would have had to move from their posts.

Neither officer was wearing protective clothing that night.

Following their arrest, samples of the officers’ DNA were taken and found not to match any outstanding samples.

Jurors were told their DNA were not compared with the DNA findings at the deposition site as there was no unknown male DNA found in the area.

But, in his closing speech, prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC rejected any suggestion that the bodies were touched or interfered with in any way by the officers.

He told jurors: “The only police officers about who you should have any hesitations are Pcs 1 and 2, whose behaviour in leaving the cordon and in taking and sharing photographs of Bibaa and Nicole was despicable.

“It is no part of the Crown’s case to defend them for what they did: they have been charged and, if convicted, they will never wear a police uniform ever again.

“But their disgusting lack of respect does not mean that you are entitled to conclude that they contaminated the crime scene or that the swabs taken from Bibaa and Nicole’s ankles are in some way compromised.”

He said the photographs were taken from some distance away and any suggestion that the bodies were touched was “utterly groundless”.

The victims’ mother, Mina Smallman, condemned the officers as “Despicable 1 and Despicable 2″.

She said: “Our family’s grief was further compounded by the cordon officers who will now be known as Despicable 1 and 2 – any inner strength I had reserved had been torn away.”

At an earlier hearing at magistrates’ court, a lawyer for the two officers apologised on their behalf for the “pain that they have caused” and indicated that they would plead guilty to misconduct.

Paul Goddard, from the CPS, said: “Pc Jamie Lewis and Pc Deniz Jaffer’s senseless conduct fell way below that to be expected from police officers.

“These officers were tasked with protecting a tragic crime scene, but instead they violated it for their own purposes, with no regard to the dignity of the victims, or the harm they might do to a murder investigation.

“Their thoughtless and insensitive actions have no doubt caused immeasurable further distress and pain to the heartbroken family and friends of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry who were already left reeling from the loss of their loved ones. Our thoughts are very much with them at this time.”