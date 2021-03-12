300 cannabis plants seized from Essex shed

Published: 10:13 AM March 12, 2021

A man is due in court after more than 300 cannabis plants were found in a Colchester shed.

Jamie Saunders from Colchester has been summoned to face charges of producing cannabis and possession of cannabis.

Essex Police made the discovery when they carried out a search warrant at a house in Bounstead Road on March 24, 2020.

Mr Saunders, of Berefield Way, is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on April 6.