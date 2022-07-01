News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'I''ll knock his teeth out': Man's threat over ex-girlfriend's new partner

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 PM July 1, 2022
Jamie Smith received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A Stowmarket man who sent a message to his ex-girlfriend’s new partner threatening to “knock his teeth out” has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing Jamie Smith, Judge Emma Peters said he had been upset after discovering his ex-partner was in a new relationship.

“The way you approach the end of relationships isn’t as healthy as it should be,” said the judge.

Smith, 41, of Sheringham Court, Stowmarket, admitted sending an electronic communication containing a threat on May 28 this year with intent that it should cause distress or anxiety.

He was given a 10-week prison sentence suspended for 24 months, a Building Better Relationships programme and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Natasha Nair, for Smith, said he had been in a relationship with his former partner from 2005 until last year and when he sent the message he had been frustrated and upset at not seeing his children since November.

She said Smith had been upset at the prospect of his former girlfriend and her new partner setting up home together and felt her new partner was going to take over his role as the children’s father.

Ipswich Crown Court
Stowmarket News

