Published: 10:49 AM September 21, 2021

Bradfield man Jason Hill will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A 28-year-old north Essex man has been charged with a string of child sex offences.

Jason Hill, of Steam Mill Road, Bradfield, was arrested in February this year as part of an investigation by Essex Police's Child Abuse Investigations Team.

He has been charged with 15 child sex offences.

Hill is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.