Man from Bury St Edmunds denies aggravated burglary

Jason Migley is accused of going to a house in Out Westgate with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and had with him a knife - Credit: Google

The trial of a Bury St Edmunds man accused of being armed with a knife during a burglary will take place in March next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, November 8, for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Jason Migley, 47, of Out Westgate, Bury St Edmunds.

He pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, making a threat to kill, damaging a garden ornament, a cat flap and door and assaulting Andrew Tester on October 3 this year.

The aggravated burglary charge alleges that Migley went to a house in Out Westgate with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and had with him a knife.

Migley also denied damaging a mobile phone and assaulting a woman causing her actual bodily harm on September 25.

His trial will take place in March next year.