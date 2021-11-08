Man from Bury St Edmunds denies aggravated burglary
The trial of a Bury St Edmunds man accused of being armed with a knife during a burglary will take place in March next year.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, November 8, for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Jason Migley, 47, of Out Westgate, Bury St Edmunds.
He pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, making a threat to kill, damaging a garden ornament, a cat flap and door and assaulting Andrew Tester on October 3 this year.
The aggravated burglary charge alleges that Migley went to a house in Out Westgate with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and had with him a knife.
Migley also denied damaging a mobile phone and assaulting a woman causing her actual bodily harm on September 25.
His trial will take place in March next year.
