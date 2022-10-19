Man charged with arson after flat fire in Suffolk town

A man has been charged after a flat fire in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A man has appeared in court after being charged with arson after a flat fire in Bury St Edmunds.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Hospital Road at about 11.30am on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a person was detained on suspicion of arson with intent at the scene.

A 32-year-old man has since been charged.

Jason Parker, 32, of no fixed abode, but from the Thetford area, was charged with arson in relation to a bedroom in an Orbis Housing flat.

He appeared at Suffolk Magistrates Court today, October 19, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court at 10am on November 16.