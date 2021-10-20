News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man charged after bank cards and cash stolen in robbery

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:58 PM October 20, 2021   
A man has been charged following a burglary in Clacton

A man has been charged following a burglary in Clacton - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 40s has been charged in connection with a burglary in Clacton where cash and bank cards were stolen. 

Police received reports that someone had entered an address on Crossfield Road at 7.20am on Monday, October 18 and stole cash and bank cards. 

Officers responded quickly and arrested a man within an hour. 

Jason Patmore, 46, of Carlisle Way, Basildon, has been charged with burglary, attempted burglary, fraud, possession of an offensive weapon, and two counts of common assault on an emergency worker.

He appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on October 19 and is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on November 16.

Essex Police
Clacton-on-Sea News

