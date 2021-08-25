Trio in court charged with crack cocaine and heroin dealing offences
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Three men have denied being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in Colchester.
Jayden Adeagbo, Paul Amey and Joseph Ayorinde appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday afternoon.
The trio appeared alongside each other in the dock – speaking only to confirm their names and to enter pleas.
Adeagbo, 21, of College Gardens, Chingford; Amey, 54, of Magdalen Street, Colchester, and Ayorinde, 21, of Henley Road, Ilford, entered not guilty pleas to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in Colchester on June 16, 2020.
Ayorinde pleaded guilty to a separate charge of possession of cannabis on the same date.
Recorder Jeremy Benson QC scheduled a five-day trial to begin during the fortnight commencing August 15 next year.
All three men were released on unconditional bail until their next appearances in court.
