Fourth person charged with murder after death of woman in village

Published: 11:09 AM June 4, 2021

Police have charged a fourth person in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Jaywick.

Michelle Cooper, from Clacton, suffered head injuries following an alleged assault in Beach Road on Friday, April 23.

She was taken to hospital but she died two days later.

Essex Police confirmed a 23-year-old man was arrested in Kirby Cross on Wednesday evening in connection with the murder probe.

Charlie Whittaker, of Kirby Cross, has now been charged with murder and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Three other people had previously been charged in connection with Ms Cooper's death.

Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Jaywick, and Jordan Stanley, 20,, of London have both been charged with murder and two counts of ABH.

Demi Cole, 20, of Jaywick, has been charged with murder, criminal damage and ABH.