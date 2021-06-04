Fourth person charged with murder after death of woman in village
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Police have charged a fourth person in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Jaywick.
Michelle Cooper, from Clacton, suffered head injuries following an alleged assault in Beach Road on Friday, April 23.
She was taken to hospital but she died two days later.
Essex Police confirmed a 23-year-old man was arrested in Kirby Cross on Wednesday evening in connection with the murder probe.
Charlie Whittaker, of Kirby Cross, has now been charged with murder and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
Three other people had previously been charged in connection with Ms Cooper's death.
Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Jaywick, and Jordan Stanley, 20,, of London have both been charged with murder and two counts of ABH.
Most Read
- 1 Lee Evans set to become Ipswich Town's second summer signing
- 2 New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed
- 3 Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite
- 4 'The long term goal is the Premier League' - Town sign exciting forward Burns
- 5 Town chasing signature of Fleetwood forward
- 6 Southwold beach branded 'dirtiest' in the country
- 7 Boy, aged 17, suffers head and facial injuries in daylight robbery
- 8 'A massive club with great history' - New Blue Burns on signing for Town
- 9 Suffolk printing business taken over by fast-growing investment empire
- 10 Kesgrave shooting trial hears boy's hospital bed interview
Demi Cole, 20, of Jaywick, has been charged with murder, criminal damage and ABH.