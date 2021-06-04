News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fourth person charged with murder after death of woman in village

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:09 AM June 4, 2021   
Police have charged Charlie Whittaker, 23, with murder (file photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police have charged a fourth person in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Jaywick.

Michelle Cooper, from Clacton, suffered head injuries following an alleged assault in Beach Road on Friday, April 23.

She was taken to hospital but she died two days later.

Essex Police confirmed a 23-year-old man was arrested in Kirby Cross on Wednesday evening in connection with the murder probe.

Charlie Whittaker, of Kirby Cross, has now been charged with murder and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Three other people had previously been charged in connection with Ms Cooper's death.

Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Jaywick, and Jordan Stanley, 20,, of London have both been charged with murder and two counts of ABH.

Demi Cole, 20, of Jaywick, has been charged with murder, criminal damage and ABH.

Essex Police
Clacton-on-Sea News

