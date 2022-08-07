Two arrests as man suffers serious injuries in pub brawl in seaside village
- Credit: Google Maps
Two people have been arrested as a man was left with serious injuries after being attacked at a pub in a seaside village.
The incident happened at the Never Say Die pub in Broadway, Jaywick, at about 10.15pm on Saturday, Essex Police said.
Police said a large disturbance happened outside the pub, with a number of people involved in a fight.
A man suffered injuries that were initially thought to be life-threatening, but are no longer believed to be so.
A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, while a 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of common assault and obstructing a police officer.
The pair remain in custody.
Police believe the area was busy at the time of the incident and are appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 1509 of August 6.