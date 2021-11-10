News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man jailed for seven years after knife attack on woman in north Essex

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:40 AM November 10, 2021
Keith Palfreman was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court last week

Keith Palfreman was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court last week - Credit: Essex Police

A man who stabbed a woman he had accused of stealing from him has been jailed for seven years. 

Keith Palfreman was convicted of GBH with intent in September over an attack at an address in Talbot Avenue, Jaywick in September last year.

The 43 year-old, of Langham Drive, Clacton, attacked a woman in her 50s, on the evening of September 26, 2020.

He forced the woman to the floor, attacking her with a knife, and leaving her with wounds on her arms. 

Palfreman had previously threatened the woman over the phone, accusing her of stealing from him the day before. 

You may also want to watch:

At Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday, November 4, he was jailed for seven years with a further three on licence.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jamie Richmond, from Clacton CID, said: “Keith Palfreman readily used violence and has shown little remorse for his victim.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man and woman died in Colchester A12 crash, police confirm
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town need penalties to progress
  3. 3 Man who caused Orwell Bridge closure after jump threat is jailed
  1. 4 Taylor Wimpey snaps up £10m Suffolk site after 'strong' competition
  2. 5 Newmarket man jailed for raping woman he met on dating website
  3. 6 'He's clear to play with us' - Cook on Celina and absence of Norwood
  4. 7 Serious crash shuts A12 for nearly 8 hours
  5. 8 'My son was in tears': Family devastated after council van parks on grave
  6. 9 'Let's go all the way' - Cook on shootout win against Colchester
  7. 10 Giant Weerts warehouse now complete

“He subjected her to a terrifying ordeal and left her in a serious condition and needing hospital treatment.

“He’s a dangerous and volatile man who’ll now spend the foreseeable future behind bars.

“I hope this will help the victim move forward and I want to praise the courage she has shown throughout this process.”

Clacton-on-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Indie rock band Razorlight playing to the audience at Heveningham Hall fireworks

Updated

Heveningham Hall fireworks display organisers apologise after 'chaos'

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed.

A14

A14 reopens after collision involving pedestrian and lorry

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A trio of EastEnders stars were spotted enjoying a meal in Colchester last week

EastEnders stars dine out in Colchester after filming scenes

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Bruce Kerr, Suffolk Show Director with Her Majesty The Queen's Suffolk Punch, Whitton Poppy at Easto

The Queen

'An amazing horse': Queen's Suffolk Punch put to sleep after injury

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon