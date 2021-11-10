Man jailed for seven years after knife attack on woman in north Essex

Keith Palfreman was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court last week - Credit: Essex Police

A man who stabbed a woman he had accused of stealing from him has been jailed for seven years.

Keith Palfreman was convicted of GBH with intent in September over an attack at an address in Talbot Avenue, Jaywick in September last year.

The 43 year-old, of Langham Drive, Clacton, attacked a woman in her 50s, on the evening of September 26, 2020.

He forced the woman to the floor, attacking her with a knife, and leaving her with wounds on her arms.

Palfreman had previously threatened the woman over the phone, accusing her of stealing from him the day before.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday, November 4, he was jailed for seven years with a further three on licence.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jamie Richmond, from Clacton CID, said: “Keith Palfreman readily used violence and has shown little remorse for his victim.

“He subjected her to a terrifying ordeal and left her in a serious condition and needing hospital treatment.

“He’s a dangerous and volatile man who’ll now spend the foreseeable future behind bars.

“I hope this will help the victim move forward and I want to praise the courage she has shown throughout this process.”