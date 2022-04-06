News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man who killed mother-of-three jailed for eight years

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:21 PM April 6, 2022
A man has been found guilty of manslaughter of a mum-of-three from Clacton

Bobby Nethercott has been jailed for the manslaughter of Michelle Cooper - Credit: Essex Police

A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for killing a 40-year-old mother of three from Clacton. 

Gym instructor Michelle Cooper suffered fatal head injuries during an incident in Beach Way, in Jaywick, on April 23, 2021. 

Four people have been given prison sentences for the incident, including 32-year-old Bobby Nethercott, of Jaywick, who was found guilty of manslaughter and two counts of ABH last month.

Michelle was described as an energetic and optimistic woman by her mum in a tribute

Ms Cooper died after being attacked by Nethercott in Jaywick - Credit: Essex Police/Supplied the family

He has now been sentenced to eight years in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Ms Cooper was part of a group involving Nethercott who had gone for drinks at The Never Say Die Public House in Broadway, Jaywick, on the night of the incident last year.

She was later attacked by Nethercott and was treated at the scene for a serious head injury.

However, she died of her injuries in hospital on Sunday, April 25.

After Nethercott's conviction last month, Ms Cooper's family said she was the "most caring and generous person".

