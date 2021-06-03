Arrest in seaside village murder probe

Published: 12:13 PM June 3, 2021

A 23-year-old man has been arrested as police continue a Jaywick murder investigation (file photo) - Credit: IAN BURT

Police have arrested another man as a murder probe into the the death of a woman from a head injury in Jaywick continues.

Michelle Cooper, from Clacton, was taken to hospital after an alleged assault in Beach Road on Friday, April 23.

The 40-year-old was treated for her injuries but died two days later.

Essex Police confirmed a 23-year-old man from Kirby Cross was arrested in Kent on Wednesday evening on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Three people have already been charged with murder.

Bobby Nethercott, 31, has also been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

Jordan Stanley and Demi Cole, both 20, will appear before the court next month.

In addition to murder, Stanley has also been charged with two counts of ABH and Cole with criminal damage and ABH.