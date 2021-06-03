News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Arrest in seaside village murder probe

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:13 PM June 3, 2021   
IB-15-Norfolk-Police-2012-crim

A 23-year-old man has been arrested as police continue a Jaywick murder investigation (file photo) - Credit: IAN BURT

Police have arrested another man as a murder probe into the the death of a woman from a head injury in Jaywick continues.

Michelle Cooper, from Clacton, was taken to hospital after an alleged assault in Beach Road on Friday, April 23.

The 40-year-old was treated for her injuries but died two days later.

Essex Police confirmed a 23-year-old man from Kirby Cross was arrested in Kent on Wednesday evening on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Three people have already been charged with murder. 

Bobby Nethercott, 31, has also been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

Jordan Stanley and Demi Cole, both 20, will appear before the court next month.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Striker target released by Scottish club
  2. 2 Kesgrave shooting trial hears boy's hospital bed interview
  3. 3 Southwold beach branded 'dirtiest' in the country
  1. 4 Revealed: Readers' favourite fish and chip takeaways in Suffolk
  2. 5 Map of richest and poorest areas reveals huge income divide
  3. 6 Woman who was 10 times drug drive limit jailed after police chase
  4. 7 Could you home some of these Australian zebra finch birds?
  5. 8 'There's a club up the road...why can't we do more than they've done?' - Ashton says there's 'no limit' for Town
  6. 9 Elderly woman taken to hospital after car crashes into garden wall
  7. 10 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022

In addition to murder, Stanley has also been charged with two counts of ABH and Cole with criminal damage and ABH.

Clacton-on-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook celebrates with Cheyenne Dunkley after the game against Leeds Unite

Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Josh Hawkes signed for Sunderland from Hartlepool in 2020

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

'He'll be in the first team squad for pre-season' - Sunderland sporting...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
ashton

Football

'Premier League is a dream, but a dream we can make reality' - New...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Brian Pinner has had to give up his ITFC season ticket after 50 years due to his health. He has alot

Paul Cook writes to Ipswich fan giving up season ticket after 50 years

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon