Published: 2:37 PM October 14, 2021

The JCB was taken from a site in Great Cornard, Sudbury (file photo) - Credit: IAN BURT

A digger was stolen overnight from a building site near Sudbury.

The JCB mini digger was taken from a site in Bures Road, Great Cornard, at some point between 5pm on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday, Suffolk police said.

The digger was a JCB 8008.

Anyone with information on the digger's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/57378/21.