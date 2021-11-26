News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
JCB skip loader worth £5,500 stolen from Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:43 AM November 26, 2021
The jewellery was stolen from a home in Sapiston (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The JCB was taken from a property in Eye, Suffolk police said - Credit: Archant

A JCB skip loader with a value of £5,500 has been stolen from a property in Eye.

The machinery was taken from a barn conversion in Hoxne Road at some point between 5pm on Tuesday and 5pm the following day, Suffolk police said.

The machine was transported away from the property by an unknown number of thieves.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/66470/21.

Suffolk Live News
Eye News

