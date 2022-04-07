News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jeep stolen from street in west Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:43 PM April 7, 2022
A Jeep has been stolen in Red Lodge near Bury St Edmunds in west Suffolk

A Jeep has been stolen from a street in Red Lodge near Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened between 12.30am and 9.30am on Thursday, April 7, in Fern Way in the west Suffolk village.

The black Jeep has the registration AE21 BBV.

Any witnesses to the theft or, anyone who believes they may have seen the vehicle or has relevant CCTV and doorbell footage that can assist officers should contact Suffolk Police, quoting reference: 37/20533/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

