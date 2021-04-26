Published: 2:48 PM April 26, 2021

Jennifer Mackay Windle from Leiston died after a single-vehicle collision in Lovers Lane, Leiston. - Credit: Suffolk police

Tributes have been paid to a 61-year-old artist who "thrived and loved her work" after she died following a crash in Leiston.

Jennifer Mackay Windle from Leiston was sadly pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lovers Lane on Sunday, April 11.

Ambulance called police to the road shortly before 7.45am, where a black Volkswagen Polo had crashed into a tree.

Fire crews and the air ambulance were also in attendance.

Mrs Windle’s family said: "Jenny had a love for languages and fine art, and was classically trained in drawing.

"She first moved to England from America in 1999 and established her career as an artist, hosting and exhibiting her work at many prestigious exhibitions including, as part of Suffolk Open Studios, Aldeburgh Gallery, the Mall Galleries in London with the Pastel Society and The Society of Women Artists, among others."

Mrs Windle wrote instructional books and tutored at the East Suffolk Design and Fine Art Society (ESDFAS).

Her family said she also enjoyed working within her own studio and with several art groups.

"She thrived and loved her work," they said.

"Jenny was a talented artist and teacher. She will be sadly missed by all."

Officers would still like to hear from any witnesses to the crash, including anyone driving in Lovers Lane prior to the incident who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference: CAD 51 of 11 April on 101 or by emailing SCIU@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.