Four-figure cash sum seized by police in drug-dealing investigation
- Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN
A man from south London has been charged with drug offences following an investigation into drug-dealing in Colchester.
Jeremy Akrofi-Daniels, 24, was charged after a police raid at an address in the Crystal Palace area of London in the early hours of June 10.
They also seized items including a four-figure sum of cash and arrested a man.
The warrant was carried out by Essex Police's Operation Raptor — a specialist team tackling gangs and organised crime in the county — assisted by the Metropolitan Police.
Akrofi-Daniels, of Victoria Crescent, London SE19 was later charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property.
You may also want to watch:
He appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on June 11 and will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 9.
Most Read
- 1 First look at £10m Sudbury garden centre revamp
- 2 Ipswich Town face fight to keep young midfielder Gibbs with rivals Norwich among interested clubs
- 3 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Portsmouth 'fend off' Blues to agree Stockley deal
- 4 Gill has 'no regrets' over Norwich to Ipswich switch
- 5 If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune
- 6 Inside quirky off-grid houseboat with stunning river views - yours for £500k
- 7 Construction work begins on TV set ahead of Amazon series filming
- 8 'Spooky' bushes full of caterpillars spotted near Suffolk roads
- 9 Truck's four-figure repair fee at Colchester garage left unpaid
- 10 Lorry 'not seen' by crane operator in container crush, port say