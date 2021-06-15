News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Four-figure cash sum seized by police in drug-dealing investigation

Angus Williams

Published: 1:14 PM June 15, 2021   
Jeremy Akrofi-Daniels, 24, was arrested after a police raid - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man from south London has been charged with drug offences following an investigation into drug-dealing in Colchester.

Jeremy Akrofi-Daniels, 24, was charged after a police raid at an address in the Crystal Palace area of London in the early hours of June 10.

They also seized items including a four-figure sum of cash and arrested a man.

The warrant was carried out by Essex Police's Operation Raptor — a specialist team tackling gangs and organised crime in the county — assisted by the Metropolitan Police.

Akrofi-Daniels, of Victoria Crescent, London SE19 was later charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property.

He appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on June 11 and will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 9.

