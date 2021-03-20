Jewellery and money stolen by burglars while victim was at home

Published: 2:23 PM March 20, 2021

Jewellery and money was stolen from a home in Colchester by two burglars who then fled the scene, police have said.

The break-in happened around 9.15pm on Thursday, March 18, in Gorse Walk, Colchester.

The victim heard a loud bang inside her home and then two men were seen fleeing the property. Jewellery and money were taken in the burglary, Essex Police said.

Anyone with information about the burglary, or who may have seen two men in the area acting suspiciously, is asked to contact Colchester CID by calling 101 and quoting incident 1252 of March 18.

People can also report information online to Essex Police here.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report information online here.