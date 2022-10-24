News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Front door smashed down by jewellery thieves

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:08 PM October 24, 2022
xxx_hulverroad_mutford_oct22

The house burgled is on Hulver Road in Mutford, Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk Police

A front door was smashed in during a house burglary near Beccles.

This occurred between Monday, October 17, and Tuesday, October 18.

Intruders smashed the front door of a home in Hulver Road, Mutford, after damaging windows.

They made off with jewellery while the occupants were away.

Witnesses and those with information are asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/67324/22.

People can get in contact by calling 101, emailing ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or via the Suffolk Police website.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Beccles News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Picture: Matt Cattermole/TD

Planning and Development

New covered market, cafe and business units set for spring opening

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
A weather warning for thunderstorms has been extended for Suffolk

Norfolk Weather

Warning issued for heavy rain and thunderstorms in Norfolk and Suffolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Seven drivers have been arrested after a week-long police operation in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Seven arrested after week-long police operation on A12, A14 and A11

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened on St John's Road in Clacton, Essex. 

Essex Live News

12-year-old boy dies after garage wall collapses

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon