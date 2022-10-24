Front door smashed down by jewellery thieves

The house burgled is on Hulver Road in Mutford, Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk Police

A front door was smashed in during a house burglary near Beccles.

This occurred between Monday, October 17, and Tuesday, October 18.

Intruders smashed the front door of a home in Hulver Road, Mutford, after damaging windows.

They made off with jewellery while the occupants were away.

Witnesses and those with information are asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/67324/22.

People can get in contact by calling 101, emailing ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or via the Suffolk Police website.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.