News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Two intruders break into home and steal jewellery in overnight burglary

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:00 PM October 19, 2022
A home was broken into by intruders in London Road, Kessingland

A home was broken into by intruders in London Road, Kessingland - Credit: Google Maps

Detectives are appealing for information after a home was targeted by thieves.

The incident happened between 1.30am and 2am on Sunday, October 16, in Heath Terrace, London Road in Kessingland.

According to Suffolk police, a witness was awoken by noises in a nearby property and disturbed two unknown intruders during a burglary.

It is believed that items of jewellery were stolen from the home.

One suspect is described as a white male, about 5ft 8ins tall, of skinny build. They were wearing a face covering, dark clothing and a puffer type jacket.

The second suspect is described as male, of slim build, wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who has any information about this burglary or has any security footage that may have captured any images is asked to contact CID East Team 1, quoting crime reference 37/66216/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Kessingland News

Don't Miss

Center Parcs

Police end investigation into Center Parcs water slide incident

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A seventies band from Mildenhall recently reunited with four of their members

Music

Seventies band reunited after search for long-lost fifth member

Dolly Carter

person
Framlingham Christmas Charity Market on Market Hill Jackie Frost and Sarah Goring

Christmas

9 Christmas markets to visit in Suffolk in 2022

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Animal Rebellion protestors poured milk on to M&S' shop floor in Norwich

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman arrested after milk poured over M&S employees during protest

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon