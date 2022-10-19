Two intruders break into home and steal jewellery in overnight burglary

A home was broken into by intruders in London Road, Kessingland - Credit: Google Maps

Detectives are appealing for information after a home was targeted by thieves.

The incident happened between 1.30am and 2am on Sunday, October 16, in Heath Terrace, London Road in Kessingland.

According to Suffolk police, a witness was awoken by noises in a nearby property and disturbed two unknown intruders during a burglary.

It is believed that items of jewellery were stolen from the home.

One suspect is described as a white male, about 5ft 8ins tall, of skinny build. They were wearing a face covering, dark clothing and a puffer type jacket.

The second suspect is described as male, of slim build, wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who has any information about this burglary or has any security footage that may have captured any images is asked to contact CID East Team 1, quoting crime reference 37/66216/22.