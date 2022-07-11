Thieves steal multiple jewellery items after breaking in to Suffolk home

One of the stolen pieces of jewellery - Credit: Suffolk police

Thieves have stolen multiple items of jewellery after breaking in to a Suffolk home.

The incident happened at a property in Turkentine Close in Great Cornard overnight between Tuesday, June 28 and Wednesday, June 29.

During the night, an intruder or intruders, forced entry to the home via a rear window.

Once inside, an untidy search took place and jewellery was taken, along with other items.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or has any information about the crime should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime reference 37/41060/22.

