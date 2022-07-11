News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thieves steal multiple jewellery items after breaking in to Suffolk home

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:55 PM July 11, 2022
One of the stolen pieces of jewellery

One of the stolen pieces of jewellery - Credit: Suffolk police

Thieves have stolen multiple items of jewellery after breaking in to a Suffolk home.

The incident happened at a property in Turkentine Close in Great Cornard overnight between Tuesday, June 28 and Wednesday, June 29.

During the night, an intruder or intruders, forced entry to the home via a rear window.

This necklace was stolen from a home in Great Cornard

This necklace was stolen from a home in Great Cornard - Credit: Suffolk police

Once inside, an untidy search took place and jewellery was taken, along with other items.

One of the stolen pieces of jewellery

One of the stolen pieces of jewellery - Credit: Suffolk police

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or has any information about the crime should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime reference 37/41060/22.

Another stolen item of jewellery

Another stolen item of jewellery - Credit: Suffolk police

This necklace has been stolen from Great Cornard

This necklace has been stolen from Great Cornard - Credit: Suffolk police

This jewellery has been stolen

This jewellery has been stolen - Credit: Suffolk police


Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

