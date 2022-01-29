News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Woodbridge man jailed after breaking into former partner's home

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 8:00 AM January 29, 2022
Jimmy Barwick has been jailed for 38 months

Jimmy Barwick has been jailed for 38 months - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A Woodbridge man who stood in his former partner’s bedroom watching her sleep after breaking into her home has been jailed for 38 months.

Jimmy Barwick forced his way into the property through the back door and when the woman woke up and told him to leave he had picked up a kitchen knife and threatened to kill himself, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He left the house and later sent his former partner a picture of her kitchen knife and repeated his threat to harm himself,

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the woman said she had felt like a “puppet on a string” during her relationship with 24-year-old Barwick and since the end of the relationship she had felt as though the string had been cut.

Barwick, of Anni Healey Close, Woodbridge, admitted burglary and criminal damage to his former partner’s earphones In October 2020, and another burglary at a flat in Woodbridge.

In addition to being jailed, Barwick was banned from contacting his former partner.

Ipswich Crown Court
Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

Charlie Simpson, June Brown and Richard Ayoade all went to school in Suffolk

10 Suffolk celebrities and where they went to school

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A new food truck has opened on the A12 near Ipswich 

A12

'It's what I know and love': Former lorry driver opens food truck on A12

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Magistrates court Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Photographer secretly filmed couple in bedroom of his Suffolk holiday home

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town have signed Dominic Thompson on loan from Brentford for the rest of the season

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town sign Brentford full-back Thompson on loan

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon