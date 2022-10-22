Trial of woman accused of attacking nan adjourned due to illness

The trial of a Colchester woman accused of assaulting her grandmother by allegedly pushing her over has been adjourned for a second day due to the defendant being unwell.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is 37-year-old Jodie Donnelly, of Forest Road, Colchester, who has denied inflicting grievous bodily harm on her grandmother, who is in her seventies, and assaulting one of her aunts causing her actual bodily harm

It has been alleged that Donnelly’s grandmother suffered a broken wrist after being pushed over by her granddaughter during an argument.

The court heard that Donnelly allegedly sent a text saying: “RIP Nan” before driving to where her grandmother lived and confronting her in the street.

There was a verbal argument between Donnelly and her grandmother before Donnelly allegedly pushed her to the ground causing her to hit her head on concrete and then punched her in the face, said David Baird, prosecuting.

One of Donnelly’s aunts had grabbed hold of her and told her not to hit her grandmother but she was then also allegedly pushed to the ground.

Someone else then intervened and placed. Donnelly in a headlock and escorted her back to her car.

Mr Baird said Donnelly’s grandmother suffered a fractured wrist and bruising while her aunt suffered cuts and brand a sprained wrist.

Donnelly told police she’d been surrounded by her grandmother and members of her family and claimed she had pushed them away after being grabbed.

The trial is expected to continue on Monday (October 24).