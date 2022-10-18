News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Granddaughter allegedly broke nan's wrist in attack

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:49 PM October 18, 2022
Shane Farrow, of Spruce Avenue, Colchester, will have to wait until 2024 for a retrial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Jodie Donnelly is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A Colchester woman in her seventies suffered a broken wrist after being pushed over by her granddaughter during an argument, it has been alleged.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jodie Donnelly allegedly sent a text saying “RIP Nan” before driving to where she lived and confronting her in the street, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

There was an argument between Donnelly and her grandmother before Donnelly allegedly pushed her to the ground, causing her to hit her head on concrete, and punched her in the face, said David Baird, prosecuting.

One of Donnelly’s aunts had grabbed hold of her and told her not to hit her grandmother but she was then also pushed to the ground, said Mr Baird.

Someone else then intervened and took hold of Donnelly in a headlock and escorted her back to her car.

Mr Baird said Donnelly’s grandmother suffered a fractured wrist and bruising while her aunt suffered cuts and brand a sprained wrist.

Donnelly told police she’d been surrounded by her grandmother and members of her family and claimed she had pushed them away after being grabbed.

Donnelly, of Forest Road, Colchester, denies inflicting grievous bodily harm on her grandmother on July 23 last year and assaulting one of her aunts causing her actual bodily harm on the same date.

The trial continues.

Ipswich Crown Court
Colchester News

