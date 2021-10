Published: 12:17 PM October 5, 2021

Jody Stones was arrested in Hertfordshire after absconding from Hollesley Bay prison near Woodbridge

A Suffolk prisoner who absconded from Hollesley Bay has been arrested after more than four months on the run.

Jody Stones was last seen at the prison near Woodbridge on Friday, May 7.

The 36-year-old was arrested in Hertfordshire on Tuesday, September 14 and has now been returned to the prison system.

Suffolk police wished to thank the public for their help in the search for Stones.