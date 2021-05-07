News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police searching for Hollesley Bay absconder

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:23 PM May 7, 2021   
Jody Stones

Jody Stones has absconded from Hollesley Bay - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to locate a man who has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison.

Jody Stones, 36, was last seen at about 8pm this evening, Friday, May 7.

He is described as white, about five foot, seven inches tall, is of muscular build, with short brown hair and has a scar under his left eye.

Stones is serving a nine year sentence for burglary with intent.

Enquiries are on-going to locate him and if you see him or know of his whereabouts, please contact police quoting CAD 359 of Friday, May 7 2021.


East Suffolk News

