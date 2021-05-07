Published: 11:23 PM May 7, 2021

Police are appealing for help to locate a man who has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison.

Jody Stones, 36, was last seen at about 8pm this evening, Friday, May 7.

He is described as white, about five foot, seven inches tall, is of muscular build, with short brown hair and has a scar under his left eye.

Stones is serving a nine year sentence for burglary with intent.

Enquiries are on-going to locate him and if you see him or know of his whereabouts, please contact police quoting CAD 359 of Friday, May 7 2021.



