John Deere utility vehicle stolen as storage building broken into in Snape

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:58 PM October 25, 2021   
A utility vehicle has been stolen from a building in Snape

A utility vehicle has been stolen from a commercial storage building in Snape after thieves cut off a padlock. 

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after the burglary at a site off the B1069 between Wednesday, October 13 and Thursday, October 14.

The John Deere Gator utility vehicle was then towed away by a dark coloured SUV-type vehicle and is believed to have subsequently been placed on a trailer away from the scene. 

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/57367/21.

Suffolk

