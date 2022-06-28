Man who helped smuggle illegal immigrant is facing jail

A Trimley man who has been found guilty of being part of a gang which tried to smuggle an illegal immigrant into the UK in the back of a van has been warned he is facing a jail term.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was John Lockwood, 32, of Mill Close, Trimley St Martin.

He denied assisting in the unlawful immigration of an Albanian national between October 14 and 17, 2019, by arranging with others for him to hide in the back of a van on a P&O ferry at Dover but was found guilty on Tuesday (June 29).

During his trial Lockwood said he and his co-defendant Richard Halls had travelled to France to pick up alcohol for a bar in Ipswich and he had no knowledge of the plan to smuggle the illegal immigrant into the UK.

Cross-examined by prosecution counsel, Wayne Cleaver, Lockwood denied that he was lying about his involvement in the plan and that he had been part of a team which had organised the attempted smuggling.

The court heard that Richard Halls, 39, of St Andrews Place, Melton, Elliott Thompson of Ipswich Road, Stowmarket, and three other men had admitted the charge at earlier hearings.

Adjourning sentence on Lockwood, Recorder Sarah Przybylska warned him that he was facing a prison sentence.